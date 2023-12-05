Reducing child-mother mortality rate underscored

GAIBANDHA, Dec 4: Speakers at a function on Sunday in the district underlined the need for bringing down child and mother mortality rate to a desired position.As the delivery at home is very risky for the children and their mothers, an emphasis should be given on institutional delivery to save them from the death caused by delivery-related problems, they added.They further said, the guardians of the pregnant mothers should come forward with positive attitude and bring the pregnant mothers to family planning welfare centres to ensure safe delivery.The function on 'Ensuring 1000th safe delivery' was organized by Padumsahar Family Planning Welfare Centre in Saghata Upazila.It was arranged under Mamota Project being implemented in 11 unions of four upazilas including Saghata since 2021, by SKS Foundation, a Gaibandha-based non-government voluntary organization, with the financial support of Korea International Cooperation Agency and in cooperation with Save the Children.Since the inception of the project till November 30, 2023, the staff of the project working at Padumsahar Union Health and Family Welfare Centre performed institutional delivery of 1,000 pregnant mothers.Director General (DG) of the Department of Family Planning Sahan Ara Banu attended the function as the chief guest.Director of the department Dr Muniruzzaman Siddique and Rangpur Divisional Director Dewan Morshed Kamal were special guests.Deputy Director (DD) of the department Prasenjit Pronoy Mishra, Assistant Director Dr Mostafa Kamal Majum, DD of SKS Foundation KhandakerJahid Sarwar, and Senior Manager of Save the Children Khaleda Habib, among others, spoke at the function. Project Coordinator Baharram Khan moderated it.Project Coordinator Baharram Khan said, the objective of the project is to ensure antenatal and post-natal cares for the pregnant mothers and develop the health of the newborn and to bring down the mortality rate through zero home delivery in a bid to achieve sustainable development goals by 2030.As the centre performed 1,000 safe deliveries since the beginning of the project, they took the initiative to celebrate 1000th safe delivery.The celebration on 1000th safe delivery was held to inspire the staff of the project and other concerned including public representative and local elite.DG Sahan Ara Banu urged all concerned to be more serious to provide quality services for the service recipients and to keep up the good job continued in the days to come.She also instructed the officials and field level staff of her department to make the family planning activities more popular to the able couple to check the population growth.She also thanked the staff concerned for performing 1,000 safe deliveries successfully in cordial and integrated efforts of all.Later on, a cake was cut and was distributed among participants in festive mood.