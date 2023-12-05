Dengue situation worsens in Barishal Division

BARISHAL, Dec 4: The dengue situation has turned severe in the division amid election-frenzy political circumstances.In different government hospitals, about 38,000 dengue patients are lying admitted while the death toll stands at about 200.At present, per day about 400 patients are being treated in the government hospitals. The fatality rate is higher in Barishal after Dhaka.In October, 48 dengue patients died out of about 8,000 in Barishal zone government hospitals. Later on, in November over 4,000 patients were admitted, and 40 of them died.Most of them were treated in Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH). In the second week of November, 17 deaths were registered.But in the beginning of December, the dengue situation has taken a new turn in the southern region including Barishal.Over 200 dengue patients were admitted daily in government hospitals early November. In the end-November, the daily admission rate decreased.Many in the Department of Health (DoH) considered the raining triggered by the Cyclone Midhili in the Bay of Bengal on November 24 as the blessing. In a span of 12 hours, about 300 millimetre rainfall was recorded in Barishal City.Barishal City Corporation (BCC) sources said, within a short time, all aedes mosquitoes and larvae were washed away in the southern region.But the figure of death by the dengue is still higher.Compared to government hospitals, at least three times of dengue patients are taking treatment outside.On October 1, in the southern region, about 25,000 dengue patients were admitted. Of them, 23,590 cured. But on October 18, the number of admitted patients in government hospitals exceeded 30,000. On that day, 102 died including 72 in Barishal.According to the data of the DoH, on the last day of October, 32,732 patients remained admitted in government hospitals, and, of them 150 were reportedly dead. On November 30, 37,500 patients were admitted to government hospitals in the division. Of them, about 14,000 ones were admitted in SBMCH and other government hospitals in the district. A total of 155 died including 151 in SBMCH.Nine dengue patients died out of about 8,000 admitted in Patuakhali Medical College Hospital and other hospitals. In Bhola 10 died out of admitted about 4,000. In Pirojpur, 12 died out of about 7,000 admitted. In Barguna, 5 died out of about 4,500 admitted. One died out of over 1,000 in Jhalakathi government hospitals.According to the DoH sources, 36,7937 patients cured out of about 38,000 admitted in government hospitals.On Saturday, about 350 dengue patients were admitted in two medical college hospitals, five general and 36 upazila health complexes in the division.Director of the DoH-Barishal Division Dr Shyamol Krishna Mandal said, there is no other option other than eradicating aedes mosquitoes to get rid of dengue.BCC, other municipalities and local government bodies are being reminded of this option time and again, he added.