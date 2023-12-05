Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 December, 2023, 6:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

China accuses US of 'stirring up' South China Sea tensions

France urges Beijing to help avert crisis in South China Sea

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

BEIJING, Dec 4: China on Monday said the United States was responsible for "deliberate stirring up" of tensions in the South China Sea, after a US warship navigated through waters claimed by Beijing.
"On December 4, littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords illegally entered the waters adjacent to Ren'ai Reef in the Nansha region of China without the approval of the Chinese government," Southern Theatre Command spokesman Tian Junli said.
The Second Thomas Shoal -- referred to in Chinese as Ren'ai Reef -- is about 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the western Philippine island of Palawan, and more than 1,000 kilometres from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan island.
China's military on Monday "followed the entire operation", said Tian, adding that the "deliberate stirring up of the South China Sea by the United States is a serious infringement of China's sovereignty and security".
"Troops in the theatre of command maintain a high state of alert at all times, resolutely defending national sovereignty and security".
Meanwhile, France's top diplomat urged Beijing on Monday to re-think its assertive behaviour in the South China Sea, saying the "world doesn't need a new crisis".
Beijing has been ramping up military drills in the strategically crucial Taiwan Strait, while the Chinese coast guard has been accused of harassing Filipino fishing boats in disputed waters.
Australia criticised Beijing last month for its "unsafe and unprofessional" conduct at sea, saying one of its navy divers was injured by sonar pulses from an approaching Chinese warship.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, speaking at the Australian Press Club in Canberra, said China should play its part to reduce tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst of Gaza war
China accuses US of 'stirring up' South China Sea tensions
Imran wants 'ex-army general, US envoy' to be summoned for cipher trial: Lawyer
White House says it is nearly out of money to help Ukraine fight war
Modi seen unstoppable after surprise state polls sweep
Russia opening new fronts in Avdiivka battle: Ukraine
BJP set to win three of four key India state polls in boost for Modi
Pope deplores end to Gaza truce, urges new ceasefire


Latest News
Inflation eased to 9.49pc in November
Man commits suicide jumping before moving train in Tangail
Woman commits suicide setting fire on herself
Israel, Palestine accuse each other of 'genocide' at UN
UP member hacked to death in Barishal
Quader to talk over 14-party issue Tuesday
RU staff found dead in Rajshahi
AL is not worried about voter turnout in polls: Quader
15 BNP men jailed in 2 sabotage cases
PM orders restoration of rivers, canals in capital, adjoining areas
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Govt officials can't contest polls within 3yrs of retirement
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Rule issued over shackles of opposition leader at hospital
Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi for being absent from hearing
Nipun Roy gets anticipatory bail in 8 cases
Creative teaching must to prep students for better future
2 buses set on fire in Ctg, helper suffers burn wounds
Launching of Climate Disaster Fund at COP28 a great achievement
BNP, allies call another 48-hour blockade from Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft