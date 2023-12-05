China accuses US of 'stirring up' South China Sea tensions

BEIJING, Dec 4: China on Monday said the United States was responsible for "deliberate stirring up" of tensions in the South China Sea, after a US warship navigated through waters claimed by Beijing."On December 4, littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords illegally entered the waters adjacent to Ren'ai Reef in the Nansha region of China without the approval of the Chinese government," Southern Theatre Command spokesman Tian Junli said.The Second Thomas Shoal -- referred to in Chinese as Ren'ai Reef -- is about 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the western Philippine island of Palawan, and more than 1,000 kilometres from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan island.China's military on Monday "followed the entire operation", said Tian, adding that the "deliberate stirring up of the South China Sea by the United States is a serious infringement of China's sovereignty and security"."Troops in the theatre of command maintain a high state of alert at all times, resolutely defending national sovereignty and security".Meanwhile, France's top diplomat urged Beijing on Monday to re-think its assertive behaviour in the South China Sea, saying the "world doesn't need a new crisis".Beijing has been ramping up military drills in the strategically crucial Taiwan Strait, while the Chinese coast guard has been accused of harassing Filipino fishing boats in disputed waters.Australia criticised Beijing last month for its "unsafe and unprofessional" conduct at sea, saying one of its navy divers was injured by sonar pulses from an approaching Chinese warship.French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, speaking at the Australian Press Club in Canberra, said China should play its part to reduce tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. �AFP