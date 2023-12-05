Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 December, 2023, 6:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Modi seen unstoppable after surprise state polls sweep

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

NEW DELHI, Dec 4: India's opposition faces a "herculean task" in next year's general elections against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which wrested control of key states in a surprisingly strong showing in local polls.
The defeat of Congress in all three heartland states, which was announced on Sunday, dashed any notion that the opposition could pose a serious challenge through a newly formed 28-party alliance led by the party that has ruled India for 54 years since independence from Britain, analysts and politicians said.
It also showcased the organisational strength of the BJP and the appeal of Modi's presidential-style campaigning, even though he was not on the ticket, just five months before national elections in which he will seek a third term in office.
"After these results, it looks like there is no stopping Modi," said Yashwant Deshmukh, poll expert with C-Voter agency, adding that stopping Modi would be a "herculean task". The BJP won the regional votes in three of four major states, including central Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh which were ruled by Congress.
Modi swept to power in 2014 on a pitch for stability and growth from what he described as the corruption and poor governance of Congress. He consolidated his victory by boosting the economy, offering more welfare and pushing an aggressive brand of Hindu nationalism, winning a second term in 2019.
He remains popular and surveys show he is the favourite to win the 2024 election.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has worked hard to revive the party in recent years. He led a 135-day march across the country, changed the party's leadership and pushed to form the 28-party alliance called INDIA, wooing voters with payouts.
A Congress victory in the big southern state of Karnataka this year was touted by the party as the beginning of its comeback - until Sunday's results came in and prompted soul searching within the party instead.
"We need to go back to the drawing board and seriously assess what really went wrong, why we were not able to get the confidence of people," senior Congress lawmaker Manish Tewari told Reuters. "You need a programme which will enthuse people, which will be seen as an alternative."
One of the challenges facing the opposition are the factious ties within the INDIA alliance.    �REUTERS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst of Gaza war
China accuses US of 'stirring up' South China Sea tensions
Imran wants 'ex-army general, US envoy' to be summoned for cipher trial: Lawyer
White House says it is nearly out of money to help Ukraine fight war
Modi seen unstoppable after surprise state polls sweep
Russia opening new fronts in Avdiivka battle: Ukraine
BJP set to win three of four key India state polls in boost for Modi
Pope deplores end to Gaza truce, urges new ceasefire


Latest News
Inflation eased to 9.49pc in November
Man commits suicide jumping before moving train in Tangail
Woman commits suicide setting fire on herself
Israel, Palestine accuse each other of 'genocide' at UN
UP member hacked to death in Barishal
Quader to talk over 14-party issue Tuesday
RU staff found dead in Rajshahi
AL is not worried about voter turnout in polls: Quader
15 BNP men jailed in 2 sabotage cases
PM orders restoration of rivers, canals in capital, adjoining areas
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Govt officials can't contest polls within 3yrs of retirement
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Rule issued over shackles of opposition leader at hospital
Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi for being absent from hearing
Nipun Roy gets anticipatory bail in 8 cases
Creative teaching must to prep students for better future
2 buses set on fire in Ctg, helper suffers burn wounds
Launching of Climate Disaster Fund at COP28 a great achievement
BNP, allies call another 48-hour blockade from Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft