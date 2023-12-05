Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 December, 2023, 6:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia opening new fronts in Avdiivka battle: Ukraine

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183

KYIV, Dec 4: Russian forces are assaulting the industrial town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine from two new directions, Ukrainian officials said, as Moscow expands its bid to capture the almost encircled town.
Moscow has been trying for nearly two months to seize Avdiivka, an industrial town in the eastern Donetsk region that has become the fiercest flashpoint on the sprawling front line.
"The current third wave of enemy assaults differs from the previous two in that they have conditionally opened two new directions," the head of the town, Vitaliy Barabash said.
"The launching of new directions proves that the enemy has been given a command to capture the city at any cost," he added, speaking to state media.
Barabash said the new pushes by Russian forces were an attempt to distract Ukrainian defences and close a gap west of the town that would see it entirely encircled.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst of Gaza war
China accuses US of 'stirring up' South China Sea tensions
Imran wants 'ex-army general, US envoy' to be summoned for cipher trial: Lawyer
White House says it is nearly out of money to help Ukraine fight war
Modi seen unstoppable after surprise state polls sweep
Russia opening new fronts in Avdiivka battle: Ukraine
BJP set to win three of four key India state polls in boost for Modi
Pope deplores end to Gaza truce, urges new ceasefire


Latest News
Inflation eased to 9.49pc in November
Man commits suicide jumping before moving train in Tangail
Woman commits suicide setting fire on herself
Israel, Palestine accuse each other of 'genocide' at UN
UP member hacked to death in Barishal
Quader to talk over 14-party issue Tuesday
RU staff found dead in Rajshahi
AL is not worried about voter turnout in polls: Quader
15 BNP men jailed in 2 sabotage cases
PM orders restoration of rivers, canals in capital, adjoining areas
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Govt officials can't contest polls within 3yrs of retirement
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Rule issued over shackles of opposition leader at hospital
Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi for being absent from hearing
Nipun Roy gets anticipatory bail in 8 cases
Creative teaching must to prep students for better future
2 buses set on fire in Ctg, helper suffers burn wounds
Launching of Climate Disaster Fund at COP28 a great achievement
BNP, allies call another 48-hour blockade from Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft