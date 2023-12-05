Joty's gamble on Shorna's bowling behind Tigresses SA triumph

Bangladesh Women's team skipper Nigar Sultana Joty said that she played a gamble, which paid off and ensured the side's 13-run victory against South Africa in the first T20 International at theWillowmoore Park, Benoni on Sunday.It was Bangladesh's first victory on South African soil and their only second victory against the Proteas in this format. However this second victory came after 11 years.Bangladesh posted a respectable 149-2, thanks to a 59 ball-62 not out of opener Murshida Khatun and then wrist spinner Shorna's 5-28 restricted South African for 136-8, scripting a momentous victory.Shorna, who was considered as occasional bowler, came to the bowl in 14th over and bowled four overs on the trot. She though bowled well, Joty had the option to go for more experienced when the game was in the balance.During 18th over, Joty played the gamble, bringing in Shorna, instead of experienced Rabyea Akter and it paid off as the 16-year old Shorna dismissed set batter Anneke Bosch who made 67 off 49 to ensure Bangladesh's victory.Shorna basically is an optional bowler but she bowled brilliantly today to help us win the game," Joty said after the match."As she doesn't bowl regularly, it was tough to decide whether I would continue with here in the crunch moment. I know that Shorna can bowl quickly and in the same area. We tried to trap the South African batters like that. I think the gamble I played there worked out," she added. �BSS