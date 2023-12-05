Tigresses seal a series trouncing Singapore 8-0

Bangladesh women's national football team won the two-match FIFA Women's International Friendly series following an 8-0 win over Singapore rival on Monday at Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.The hosts won the first match by 3-0 goals on Friday at the same venue.It was an amazing display of Football skills from the home side where everyone worked together to score more and more. Even two of the booters were near to making a hat-trick on the day. All the departments clicked equally and the team got the result, eventually.But the Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun failed to continue her usual performance in the match and she too agreed that it was not her best day at all.Although the Bangladesh women were cautious about striker Danelle Tan Li Ern, an 18-years-old Singapore footballer who had just flown in to play the second match and boost morale for her team, the Borussia Dortmund player could not pose any such threat to the hosts on the ground. Still, the German league Bundesliga Footballer Danelle tried her best to create some chances for her fellows.On the day, the host women could go ahead in the third minute of the match if a shot from skipper Sabina Khatun was not blocked by Singapore skipper and custodian Tan Li Bin Beatrice.Midfielder Monika Chakma curved the ball from the midfield while Sabina received the ball and carried it into the box from the left before taking a low-powered shot that the opponent custodian needed not much effort to intercept.A total of 13 minutes later, the Bengal Tigresses were able to open the opponents' net. Energetic striker Tohura Khatun was grounded near the danger zone and a free-kick was awarded to the hosts.Sabina took the free-kick while defender Afeida Khandakar took control over the ball in the box and crossed it to defender Masura Parvin who passed it to striker Tohura Khatun with a neat header and The striker didn't fail her fellows.The Tigresses doubled the lead in the 19th minute when midfielder Ritu Porna placed a corner of Sabina into the post.Tohura scored her second in the 24th minute. An attempt by Ritu was blocked by the opponent custodian and taking the opportunity, opportunist striker Tohura placed the ball home.After the breather, Bangladesh began mounting more pressure on the opponents. Already digesting three goals in the first half, the Singapore women were under stress.In the 56th minute, midfielder Ritu Porna delivered the ball from the left side of the box and right winger Sanjida Akhter nicely converted the opportunity to rock the near post.The young beauty scored after a long while as she said many times that she likes to help score rather than scoring herself.The proud women in the red and green outfits saw their fifth goal rocking the net in the 62nd minute of the match. Receiving a quick delivery from Sanjida, midfielder Ritu netted her second and the team's fifth goal.Finally, Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun was able to score in the Monday match as she placed a cross of substitute midfielder Shamsunnahar Jr into the post in the 75th minute.Substitute striker Sumaya Matsushima found the net in the 87th minute following a free-kick from Sabina.The local fans began celebrating the eighth goal in the first minute of the added time when midfielder Ritu Porna carried the ball into the box from the left flank and passed it to Shamsunnahar Jr into the small box who didn't squander the opportunity to seal the 8-0 win.Bangladesh women's head coach AKM Saiful Bari Titu was so happy with his disciples at their performance on the day.He said, "It was an amazing performance from them (booters). I'll just say, Wow! An 8-0 win!!".