Inflation eases to 9.49pc in November

In a recent report by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), showed the nation's inflation has shown a significant decline down to 9.49 percent in November.This fall is primarily attributed to diminishing prices in both food and non-food sectors. Contrasting this with the preceding month, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded 9.93 percent in October.A closer look reveals specific changes in food and non-food inflation rates, with the former sliding from 12.56 percent in October to 10.76 percent in November and the latter (non-food) experiencing a marginal dip from 8.30 percent to 8.16 percent.