After successful execution largest food security scheme ends in BD

Save the Children in Bangladesh has been implementing "Suchana- Ending the cycle of under-nutrition in Bangladesh" since August 2015. After seven and half years of programme implementation, Suchana will be closed by December 31 last.A closing event of the project was held at Westin Dhaka on Monday. Suchana is one of the largest food and nutrition security programmes in the country led by by Save the Children in Bangladesh.Dr Nahid Rashid, Secretary, Bangladesh Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, was present at the event as Chief Guest. She said, "Investing in children and women can give lifelong returns. Previously, there was no mention on 'nutrition' in the National Fisheries Policy, but thanks to Suchana we have now included nutrition in the policy revision.Suchana worked to address the many drivers of stunting and we need further collaboration to improve the household food security, and this requires multi department collaboration. Government is keen to make changes in tackling poverty alleviation and health sector, for which collaboration between government, NGOs, private sector is very important".The programme is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and European Union (EU). Suchana targeted 235,579 households which reached 1.4 million programme participants living in the 20 upazilas and 157 unions in Sylhet and Moulvibazar districts. Suchana continued replication of best practices in Sunamganj and Habiganj district.The primary goal of Suchana was to achieve significant reduction of stunting among children under-two in Sylhet and Moulvibazar and catalyse support across government and other stakeholders for a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach to undernutrition at the national and sub-national levels.Over the period of six years, this was achieved through the delivery of a set of integrated nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive interventions in partnership with government, NGOs, and private sector actors to enhance food and nutrition security of poor and very poor households.Dr. Shahed Rahman, Chief of Party- Suchana talked about the key achievements of the Suchana programme, including inclusion of 'nutrition' into National Fisheries Policy (under revision); nutrition promotion through 4.1 million seed packets; local level budget (Union Parishad) increased in health, nutrition, and disaster risk reduction (DRR); inclusion of climate smart technology in National Adaptation Plan (2023- 2050); use of adolescent life skills, horticulture and poultry modules by GoB; and inclusion of 79,674 poor/very poor beneficiaries into social protection schemes.Special Guests in the event included Edwin Koekkoek, Team Leader, Green Inclusive Development, Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh. He said "To reduce stunting, concerted efforts of multiple sectors working together in harmony.Suchana is a model of effective partnership and the results of the programme stay in the ground and also with the government ministries and departments".Working in partnership with the Government of Bangladesh, the Suchana consortium is led by Save the Children, and consists of seven consortium members offering a range of specialized programme and technical expertise: Helen Keller International (HKI), WorldFish (WF), International Development Enterprise (iDE), Friends in Village Development Bangladesh (FIVDB), Center for Natural Resource Studies (CNRS), Rangpur Dinajpur Rural Services (RDRS), along with research partner icddr,b.Another special guest Alex Harvey, Team Leader Climate and Environment, British High Commission Dhaka who highlighted that "They key now is to build upon and grow the successes of Suchana and in this endeavour, it is promising that the government departments have committed to take this forward".