GIB opens agent banking at Adachaki, Sirajgonj

Global Islami Bank (GIB) formally opens its new Agent Banking Outlet namely Adachaki at Belkuchi, Sirajgonj on Monday, says a press release.Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Additional Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the operation of the outlet as chief guest.Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, EVP and Head of General Services Division, Zulfiquar Ali Khan, VP and Head of Marketing, Imtiaz Ahmed Siddiqui, VP and Head of Branch Operation Division, Ahmed Shoeb, SAVP and Head of Agent Banking Division, A.K.M Nurul Afsar, guests and officials of the bank were present on the occasion.