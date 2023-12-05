Video
Vivo launches fast charging smartphone Y27s

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

vivo on Monday launched the Y27s, the latest smartphone in the vivo Y series, focusing on rapid charging convenience. The latest in the brand's Y series for this year, the Y27s boasts a powerful battery and FlashCharge technology, allowing it to charge up to 100% in less than an hour.

The device will be available at all authorised vivo stores and e-stores nationwide in Burgundy Black and Garden Green, the Y27s at Tk22,999, says a press release.

With its innovation and research always sharply focused on continuously enhancing the fast charging technology, the Y series smartphones have captured the attention of the youth.

The latest Y27s features a robust 5000mAh battery and a 44W FlashCharge. This combination ensures that the phone can charge fully in just under an hour, providing 18 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Users can enjoy 20 hours of video playback on YouTube and seamlessly navigate Instagram or YouTube's real-time videos for up to 12 hours without interruption.

Driven by a Snapdragon 680 processor and running on Funtouch OS 13, the Y27s incorporates Extended RAM Technology 3.0, providing 8GB of RAM, expandable by an additional 8GB.

With 128GB of internal storage, extendable up to 1TB, the Y27s maintains smooth operation even with over 25 apps running simultaneously.

Featuring a dual-camera ring design on the back in a sleek 2.5D flat frame, the Y27s weighs a mere 192 grams, with a thickness of 8.17 millimetres. The backside of the Y27s boasts a matte surface glitter AG glass, ensuring resistance against fingerprints and scratches.

The Y27s front camera is 8 megapixels, while the rear camera is an impressive 50 megapixels, promising stunning photography. The 2-megapixel bokeh lens promises exceptional selfie and portrait photography experience.

The 6.64-inch Multi-Touch capacitive LCD display of the Y27s has a resolution of 2388 x 1080. With a 90Hz refresh rate, the Full HD Plus display offers a remarkable video viewing experience, with a pixel density of 394 PPI and 99% NTSC colour saturation.




