Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 December, 2023, 6:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India nears $4t market capitalization, set to join US, China, Japan, HK

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Dec 4: A rapidly rising retail investor base and resurgent foreign inflowshave put India's stock market - the world's fifth biggest - withinstriking distance of an unprecedented $4 trillion valuation.

The market capitalization of securities listed on the nation's exchanges has tripled since the March 2020 pandemic low to reach $3.93 trillion as of Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, with India's NSE Nifty 50 Index climbing to a fresh record on the day.

The benchmark was up 1.7% in afternoon trading on Monday, leading gains in Asia, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party won three crucial state elections, removing an element of political risk for investors before nationwide polls next year and signaling continuity in government policy.

The potential feat for India's stock market comes as the world's fastest-growing major economy positions itself as an alternative to China for global investors and companies alike.

Overseas funds have piled more than $14 billion into local shares this year, with the market also getting a steady boost from the retail investing boom that took off during the pandemic.

Up almost 14% in 2023, the Nifty gauge is heading for an unprecedented eighth straight year of gains.

India's economy stands out amid slowing global growth - gross domestic product jumped 7.6% in the three months to September from a year ago - with its appeal further burnished by China's tepid post-pandemic recovery and its tensions with the West.

The same holds true for Indian stocks, with an MSCI Inc. gauge of local shares on track to beat a global emergingmarkets measure by more than 10 percentage points for a third year in a row.

The outperformance versus Chinese peers is even more stark, with the Indian gauge poised to outstrip the MSCI China Index by more than 20 percentage points for a third year.

The nation's young population and Modi's efforts to capture a bigger share of global supply chains are helping lure global companies such as Apple Inc. to its shores.

Meanwhile, global pension and sovereign wealth managers are flocking to India while growing hesitant on China, according to a new study London-based thinktank Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.

"Besides the structural promise, near-term factors that we believe will drive markets higher are robust activity data, impressive corporate earnings, easing oil prices, strong domestic flows," JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Rajiv Batra wrote in a Nov. 30 note.

The stock market's boom has also sparked a frenzy for initial public offerings, with some of new listings posting stellar gains in recent days.    �Agencies




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Banks in BD fight dollar crisis with high remittance rate
Inflation eases to 9.49pc in November
Spotify cuts 17pc of jobs as economic growth slows
After successful execution largest food security scheme ends in BD
BUILD stresses on BD export diversification for UK, China
GIB opens agent banking at Adachaki, Sirajgonj
Southeast Bank signs loan deal with Dubai bank
Vivo launches fast charging smartphone Y27s


Latest News
Inflation eased to 9.49pc in November
Man commits suicide jumping before moving train in Tangail
Woman commits suicide setting fire on herself
Israel, Palestine accuse each other of 'genocide' at UN
UP member hacked to death in Barishal
Quader to talk over 14-party issue Tuesday
RU staff found dead in Rajshahi
AL is not worried about voter turnout in polls: Quader
15 BNP men jailed in 2 sabotage cases
PM orders restoration of rivers, canals in capital, adjoining areas
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Govt officials can't contest polls within 3yrs of retirement
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Rule issued over shackles of opposition leader at hospital
Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi for being absent from hearing
Nipun Roy gets anticipatory bail in 8 cases
Creative teaching must to prep students for better future
2 buses set on fire in Ctg, helper suffers burn wounds
Launching of Climate Disaster Fund at COP28 a great achievement
BNP, allies call another 48-hour blockade from Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft