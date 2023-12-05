Joyeeta Fdn, AB Bank to work on women empowerment

Joyeeta Foundation recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AB Bank PLC for women empowerment to improve their livelihood and to bring economic independence.Under this MoU AB Bank PLC will disburse loans under Revolving Capital Support Fund of Joyeeta Foundation to the women entrepreneurs and the entrepreneurs' samity registered with foundation, says a press release.Afroza Khan, Managing Director, Joyeeta Foundation and Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director, AB Bank PLC signed this MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. Officials of both organizations also attended the programme.