Asia shares turn mixed, gold hits record above $2,100

SYDNEY, Dec 4: Asian shares turned mixed on Monday while gold spiked to all-time peaks above $2,100 at the start of a busy week for economic data that will test market wagers for early and aggressiveIn particular, the US November payrolls report on Friday needs to be solid enough to support the economic soft-landing scenario, but not so strong as to threaten the chance of easing. Median forecasts are for payrolls to rise 180,000, keeping unemployment steady at 3.9 per cent.Many analysts suspect risks are to the upside, with Goldman Sachs tipping 238,000 including a chunk of workers returning from strikes, and a jobless rate of 3.8 per cent.There was also still a risk the Israel-Hamas war could widen into a broader conflict with three commercial vessels coming under attack in the southern Red Sea.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 per cent, led by gains in South Korea and Australia. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.6 per cent as the yen extended recent gains.Chinese blue chips eased 0.5 per cent, while the country's central bank set another firm fix for the yuan.Trade figures for China are due later in the week with the recent trend being softening exports to the US, overshadowing gains in Asia.EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures were little changed. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.2 per cent, after finishing at a 20-month high on Friday, while Nasdaq futures lost 0.3 per cent.The S&P 500 is up 19 per cent for the year so far and just 4 per cent away from its all-time peak.The latest surge was stoked by wagers the next move by the Federal Reserve will be to cut rates, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday declining the opportunity to push back hard against aggressive market pricing.Futures now imply a 60 per cent chance the Fed will ease as soon as March, up from 21 per cent a week ago, and are pricing in around 135 basis points (bps) of cuts for all of 2024.The turnaround in Treasuries has been nothing short of astonishing as two-year yields fell 41 bps in just a week, the best performance since the mini-crisis in US banks back in March.So it was no surprise that some profit-taking emerged on Monday and nudged yields on 10-year notes up to 4.25 per cent, but still well short of the October top of 5.02 per cent.Such an outlook should also be positive for emerging markets, with BofA noting returns in the 12 months after the last Fed hike tend to be highly positive with EM equities averaging around 10 per cent and total EM bond returns even higher.Central bank meetings in Canada and Australia this week are both expected to see rates there unchanged.The tumble in Treasury yields in turn pulled the rug out from under the dollar, particularly on the yen where it slid 1.8 per cent last week and was last down at 146.71. �Reuters