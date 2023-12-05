Unilever wins Bangladesh Sustainability Excellence Award

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL), the country's leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company, received the Bangladesh Sustainability Excellence Awards for its outstanding contribution in the Environment category.The accolade, presented by The Daily Star and CSR Window Bangladesh, honoured UBL and several other corporate organisations and individuals for their impactful projects benefiting society and the environment, says aSyed Manzur Elahi, Chairman of Apex Group and the Chief Guest at the event, handed the award to Shamima Akhter, Director of Corporate Affairs, Partnerships and Communications, UBL, Ruhul Quddus, Supply Chain Director of UBL and Sumaiya Tabassum Ahmed, Manager, Sustainability, Partnerships and Communications of UBL.UBL's plastic circularity initiative has been commended for its impact in creating a circular model for plastic waste and improving the informal value chain by enhancing people's livelihood and engaging the community. As Bangladesh's largest public-private-development sector run plastic waste collection initiative in partnership with Chattogram City Corporation and Young Power in Social Action (YPSA), the project has facilitated the collection of 10,000 of plastic waste since 2022, improved the livelihoods over 2850 waste workers, and reached over 1 million people with awareness campaigns across all the 41 wards of the city since the inception of the initiative.Through this initiative UBL is collecting 10% of Chattogram City Corporation's plastic waste.Guided by the Company's global sustainably framework-the Unilever Compass-Unilever globally has clear strategy goals under for Climate Transition Action Plan.The action plan set out a clear pathway to take the company to zero emissions in its operations by 2030 and net zero emissions across its value chain by 2039.The company is also transitioning to renewable energy across its operations, finding new low-carbon ingredients, expanding plant-based product range and developing fossil-fuel-free cleaning and laundry products.Globally Unilever is working to reduce the impact of its products when used by consumers including plastic waste management.