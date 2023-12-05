Spanish media file 550mn euro lawsuit against Meta

MADRID, Dec 4: A group representing over 80 Spanish media outlets on Monday filed a 550-million-euro ($600 million) lawsuit against Instagram-owner Meta for allegedly violating European Union regulations on personal data protection.Meta, which also owns Facebook and WhatsApp, extracts personal information from its users and sells it on to advertisers but has long struggled to provide a justification for the practice that satisfies EU data privacy laws.Spain's AMI newspaper publishing association said Meta's "systematic" use of personal data from users of its platforms between May 2028 and July 2023 violated EU rules requiring companies get consent from users to use their personal data for advertising.This practice created unfair competition in the advertising market since the US tech giant was able to offer personalised ads that constitute unfair competition using data its "obtained illegitimately", the association said in a statement explaining the lawsuit filed in a commercial court. �AFP