Momen urges Kosovo to recruit skilled manpower from BD

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent

Foreign Minister AK Abul Momen on Monday urged Kosovo to recruit skilled human resources and import top-quality readymade garments along with pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh.

He was speaking to the outgoing Kosovo Ambassador to Bangladesh G ner Ureya, when the envoy paid a farewell call on him at the foreign ministry in Dhaka.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister appreciated the active role of the  ambassador in taking forward the bilateral relations and stressed on more people-to-people contact in strengthening the mutual relations.

The outgoing envoy appreciated the progress and development of Bangladesh in various sectors and apprised the foreign minister about the interest in the business communities of both Bangladesh and Kosovo in promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

They also discussed the issues of women empowerment and the prerequisite of peace for sustainable development.
The outgoing envoy praised the people, culture and the beauty of Bangladesh.




