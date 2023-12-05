Stocks extend gains as blockade continued to be ignored

Stocks rose further on Monday as the blockade called by rivals of the government continued to be ignored countrywide facilitating investors to participate in trading in bigger numbers.Indices and transactions on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced at the close of the hectic trading.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 12.46 points or 0.20 per cent to 6,244.40. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also rose 5.96 points to 2,114.17 and 1.93 point to 1,357.26, respectively.Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Tk 491.79 crore on the DSE from Tk 349.01 crore at the previous session of the week.Out of 325 issues traded, 107 closed green, 49 in the red and 169 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.KPPL topped the turnover chart, followed by CENTRALPHL, GENEXIL, AFTABAUTO and YPL.BDAUTOCA was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.95 per cent while JUTESPINN was the worst loser, losing 4.13 percent.At the CSE its All Share Price Index (CASPI) advanced 130.57 points to 18,511.91 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 18.50 points to 11,070.63.Of the issues traded, 61 advanced, 29 declined and 125 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 32.75 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 17.57 crore.