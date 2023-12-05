Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 December, 2023, 6:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Chinese firm to set up $89m composite factory at Mongla EPZ

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Business Desk

Chinese firm to set up $89m composite factory at Mongla EPZ

Chinese firm to set up $89m composite factory at Mongla EPZ

Chinese company M/s Yun Sheng BD Co Ltd is going to establish a composite (Textile, Garments and Accessories) industry in Mongla Export Processing Zone (Mongla EPZ). This would be the first such kind of factory in Mongla EPZ.

This company will create employment opportunity for 5421 Bangladesh nationals, , says a press release.

Yun Sheng BD will invest US$ 89 million to produce fabrics, garments and garments accessories items. It would be the highest amount of proposed investment ever from a single company signed agreements to establish factories at Mongla EPZ.

An agreement was signed on Monday between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Yun Sheng BD Co Ltd to this effect at BEPZA Complex in the city.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Ji Lai Yang, Managing Director of Yun Sheng BD signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.

Yun Sheng BD will produce Woven/Knitted Fabrics, Padding, Quilting, Printing Fabrics, Embroidered Fabrics, Coated Fabrics, Laminated Fabrics, all kind of tape, Knit & Woven garments products etc.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Administration) A N M Foyzul Haque, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Executive Director (Public Relations) A.S.M. Anwar Parvez along with representative of the enterprise were present during the signing ceremony.

The opening of the Padma Bridge has transformed Mongla EPZ as one of the best investment destinations to foreign and local investors.

Once lagging behind the other seven EPZs of the country, Mongla EPZ has attracted investment of US$ 61 million, double the set target, in just ended fiscal year 2022-23.

 BEPZA signed lease agreements with five companies including Yun Sheng BD ltd. with proposed investment of US$ 142.7 million to invest in Mongla EPZ after the opening of the Padma Bridge.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Banks in BD fight dollar crisis with high remittance rate
Inflation eases to 9.49pc in November
Spotify cuts 17pc of jobs as economic growth slows
After successful execution largest food security scheme ends in BD
BUILD stresses on BD export diversification for UK, China
GIB opens agent banking at Adachaki, Sirajgonj
Southeast Bank signs loan deal with Dubai bank
Vivo launches fast charging smartphone Y27s


Latest News
Inflation eased to 9.49pc in November
Man commits suicide jumping before moving train in Tangail
Woman commits suicide setting fire on herself
Israel, Palestine accuse each other of 'genocide' at UN
UP member hacked to death in Barishal
Quader to talk over 14-party issue Tuesday
RU staff found dead in Rajshahi
AL is not worried about voter turnout in polls: Quader
15 BNP men jailed in 2 sabotage cases
PM orders restoration of rivers, canals in capital, adjoining areas
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Govt officials can't contest polls within 3yrs of retirement
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Rule issued over shackles of opposition leader at hospital
Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi for being absent from hearing
Nipun Roy gets anticipatory bail in 8 cases
Creative teaching must to prep students for better future
2 buses set on fire in Ctg, helper suffers burn wounds
Launching of Climate Disaster Fund at COP28 a great achievement
BNP, allies call another 48-hour blockade from Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft