'There's no export concern, BD has quality products'

Commerce Ministry's Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said Bangladesh exports depend on quality products at lower price complying all business rules. "We do not export at the mercy of anyone; buyers need our products, so they import it from Bangladesh."Tapan Kanti Ghosh told reporters after a meeting to review progress of implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) related to labor rights at the Ministry of Commerce on Monday.Labour and Employment Secretary Ehsan Elahi and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam were present.When asked about the report of the European Commission on trade, Ghose said, "We export products to about 200 countries. Our aim will be how to export by achieving compliance at competitive price and meeting buyer's requirement.He said, we do not export at the mercy of anyone. Our workers and entrepreneurs work hard and produce quality products at low prices.He said, "We will do everything possible with the stakeholders so that our export market is not damaged. We will see the capacity of our economy, export situation and compliance with international requirements."He also said, Bangladesh export US$ 25 billion worth of products to the European Union under duty-free facilities. And we export about $10 billion worth of goods to the United States, but there is no duty-free facility with the US. Bangladesh has to export at much higher duty.On a question on trade ban Tapan Kanti said, "I said last Thursday and saying it again that there is no situation as such. But the United States wants to improve the labour conditions in all countries."Our ongoing discussion comprising three plus five; that is three secretaries and five ambassadors with stakeholders is a platform. The meeting is supposed to be held this month to review progress that has been made so far."He said a high-level team came to Dhaka on November 12-16 and discussed with all stakeholders about implementation of the labour law. Tapan Kanti Ghose said, "The reforms Bangladesh have brought in labour law has been partially implemented, now they want to see more implementation.Since Bangladesh gets duty-free benefits in the European Union, we give more importance to their demands. Over 60 per cent of our exports go to the European Union, including the UK. It is a huge market, we have to protect it. We are working with them."In response to a question about amendment to BEPZA Act, he said, many amendments have been so far made in BEPZA Act.Now everyone will make decisions together, especially in the light of ILO Act. Decisions are made on tripartite basis. This will also be decided by the government, workers unions and owners together."He said, Bangladesh is transforming from to a developing country by 2026. After that some of the commitments on trade with the European Union would be discussed on how to implement it.He said, we have improved in many areas. Recently, several amendments have been brought in the Bangladesh Labor Act. BEJA or Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority Act-2010 has been amended. These reforms have been brought to fulfill demands of the USA, the European Union, he said.