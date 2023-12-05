Video
Exports lowest at $4.78 billion in July-October

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Correspondent

Exports growth was at the lowest at 3.5 percent during the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal 2023-24. It fell in the last two consecutive months amid slow down in global retail sale and disruption in production caused by labour unrest.

During the just concluded November, export was reported at US$ 4.78 billion which is 6.05 per cent less than the same period last year. It was even less at $3.76 billion in October this year.

But as exports fell in November, the five-month (July-November) growth stood at just 1.30 per cent. According to official figure, during the last July-November period, products worth $22.23 billion were exported.

Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) has released this updated figure of export earnings on Monday. In the last fiscal year 2022-23, Bangladesh exported goods worth $55.56 billion. In the current fiscal year, export target has been set at $62.00 billion.

The EPB data shows exports of most products except ready-made garments have decreased. These include frozen food, jute and jute products, home textiles, engineering products etc.

During the July-November period, RMG export dropped to 2.75 per cent year-on-year basis to $ 18.33 billion from $ 18.83 billion during the same period of the fiscal year 2022-23. Particularly in November, export declined by 7.45 per cent. Though export of both woven and knitwear dropped, the decline was more severe for woven than knitwear.  
 
During the 5 months period, export of knitwear was $ 10.98 billion with 8.66 per cent growth, and export of woven garments was $ 7.84 billion with 4.52 per cent decline. In November 2023, export of woven declined by 12.59 per cent and knitwear decline by 3.18 per cent.

Export slowdown particularly caused by disruption in production during labour unrest, as well as slowdown in global retail sales and demand has pulled down export, said Mohiuddin Rubel, director of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

He said almost 19 per cent of our RMG exports now going to US market, 12 per cent in the UK market and 18 per cent in 6Canada. But overall, 48 per cent of clothing products are going to the European market.

The country is doing quite well in non-traditional or new export markets. This bodes well for the sector as a whole. Big markets in Europe have always been good for us. However, exports to the US market are sometimes less, sometimes more. Exports to the UK market are consistently increasing.

Pacific Jeans Managing Director Sayed M Tanvir said export to US-based market has decreased compared to the previous year.

Actually, their imports from all over the world have decreased. During the pandemic shopping was almost stopped in America like other developed countries. He said after the pandemic American traders imported a lot of ready-made clothing.

Many of these remain in their stock. They import less this year to cope with their stocks.




