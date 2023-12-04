Peace in CHT can turn pristine  beauty of region into booming tourist hub

Panoramic beauty, expansive lakes and its importance as a commercial hub of the country have made the three districts of Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban one of the prominent tourist destinations in the country. The overall economies of the three CHT districts have changed after the Peace Accord was signed.Surrounded by hills, rivers and natural lakes, Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) is a land of natural beauty with a diversity of socio-cultural heritages.The 13,295 square km area of three districts - Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban - has sprawling forests, the largest artificial lake in South Asia, waterfalls, caves and home to 14 different ethnic communities.Meanwhile, turning tourism into a booming industry needs security of both domestic and international tourists. Although, endowed with natural beauty the three districts of Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban have failed to attract tourists in large numbers. Meanwhile, without security guarantee foreign and local tourists and even the inhabitants are unable to move from one place to another after dusk.The hilly regions of the country are becoming major attractions for travellers, which is also improving the economic wellbeing of the hill people. With the blessings of the social media, huge opportunities have been created in the tourism sector for the earning of crores of taka from the country's hilly regions.The main source of tourism in the CHT is the green nature surrounded by mountains which catches the tourists in different forms at different times.It is like a game of changing nature from time to time. Here the scenario of winter is different from the monsoon. In winter, the mountains are covered with fog and clouds. Again in the rainy season, it's surrounded by green forests.At this time nature gets back its youth. During the monsoon, the adventure seekers mostly visit the hilly areas. Then there is the rainfall, rippling lakes, cascading rivers which gives the place a new look and tourists come to enjoy it. Along with a different lifestyle of hill people which is different from the plain landers.The situation in the hill tracts has now changed due to the peace treaty with the government. For the last few years, Sajek (Rangamati and Khagrachhari) and Bandarban, have been the major attractions for domestic travellers as well as foreigners.It is to be noted, visits to hill areas increases during the winter season.Due to favourable weather, adequate security measures of law enforcement agencies, a wide range of forests, hilly falls, clouds, artificial lakes and wide-open sky of the hilly areas, tourists are attracted constantly.People related to hill tourism said, visiting hilly areas creates a bridge among general people with the ethnic groups in the hill areas.They are having crores of taka in business, especially from November to February. However, they are unable to expand their business due to restrictions from the government level, according to sources."Communities living in the region have been trying to rebuild their lives leaving behind all the despair, but fears and conflicts put them back. Violence unleashed by armed groups kills people and destroys the prospect of peace.The Peace Accord still struggles, for reasons such as militants not surrendering illegal arms, legal barriers, non-cooperation from and conflicts among some armed militant regional groups.Mahabub Alam a resident of Bandarban told The Daily Observer that due to the security concerns tourism could not be promoted despite the natural beauty of Boga Lake and Keokradong , surrounded by hills and dense forests and Bandarban's Niligiri Hills, a blue swathe with several spectacular waterfalls.