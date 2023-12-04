Video
Mahi B Chy nomination cancelled

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

MUNSHIGANJ, Dec 3: The nomination of Bikolpo Dhara Bangladesh (BDB) Vice-chairman Mahi B Chowdhury from Munshiganj-1 constituency was rejected as the Election Commission found him a loan defaulter.

He is the current MP for the constituency and his name was found as a loan defaulter on a Bangladesh Bank list, said Deputy commissioner and returning officer Abuzafor Ripon.

Besides, Gazi Shahidullah Jhilu, on behalf of Mahi said they will file an appeal regarding the decision of the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the nomination papers of two more people-Mohammad Farid Hossain, a candidate from BNM and Golam Sarwar Kabir, an independent candidate-from the constituency were also cancelled for different reasons.

A total of 11 people submitted their nomination papers from the constituency.

Awami League backed candidate Mohiuddin Ahmed and Trinamul BNP candidate Antara Selima Huda and six others were declared valid for contesting the 12th national election from the constituency.    �UNB




