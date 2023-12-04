Charges framed against Jamaat chief, 71 others in 2012 case

The charges were framed against 72 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami, including its Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman, in a case filed over obstructing police from discharging official duties in 2012.After framing charges, on Sunday Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasibul Haque fixed December 27 for beginning trial of the case.The other prominent Jamaat leaders are Jamaat secretary general Miah Golam Parwar, assistant secretary general Rafiqul Islam Khan, executive committee member Md Ijjat Ullah and former president of Islami Chhatra Shibir Delwar Hossain.The case statement is that Jamaat men allegedly obstructed vehicular movement, vandalized vehicles, threw brick chips at police and obstructed them from performing duty in front of Rampura Abul Hotel on November 6 in 2012.Sub Inspector Abdul Haque of Rampura Police Station filed the case with Rampura Police Station in the capital in this connection.Sub Inspector of the police station Imrul Fahad on May 18 in 2013 submitted charge-sheet against 72 including Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman.