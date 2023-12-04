11 more BNP activists convicted in 2018 case

A Dhaka court sentenced 11 more BNP men to two and a half years in jail each in a case filed with Bhatara Police Station for assaulting policemen on duty and vandalising vehicles on the street in 2018.With this conviction some 747 BNP men have been sentenced to different terms in 39 cases in the last three months.Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin delivered the judgement on Sunday.The convicts are Ataur Rahman, Zakir Hossain Bepari and Helal Dhali. Lalon Bepari, Babul Sheikh, Mafizur Rahman, Kazi Hazrat Ali, Zakir Hossain Baghmar, Ershad Ali Khan, Moizul Islam Darjee and Ali Miah.Bhatara police filed the case in September 2018 against the accused for assaulting policemen on duty, throwing brick chips at them and vandalising vehicles on the streets in 2018.