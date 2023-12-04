Video
Monday, 4 December, 2023
BERC raises 12kg LPG cylinder price again to Tk 1,404

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Special Correspondent

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has declared that the price of a 12kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder will be increased to Tk 1,404 from Tk 1,381.

BERC Chairman Nurul Amin announced the decision during a press briefing at the BERC office, stating that the new price, influenced by the international market, will be effective from 6:00 pm on Sunday. The cost of one kg of LPG is set at Tk117.02 for December, compared to Tk115.09 in the previous month.

The retail price of LPG has experienced its fifth increase this year. The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) had previously raised the price of 12kg LPG cylinders by Tk 18 to Tk 1,381 for November.

With the inclusion of VAT, the current cost of a 12kg LPG cylinder stands at Tk 1,404, marking an increase of Tk 23 from the previous price of Tk 1,381.

BERC Chairman Nurul Amin acknowledged the ongoing issue of LPG being sold at prices exceeding those set by the regulatory body.

The price of LPG (auto gas) for vehicles has also seen an increase, rising to Tk 64.43 per liter from Tk 63.36. Officials from the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) attribute the hike to the increased prices in Saudi Arabia.

The government had previously announced that LPG prices, which heavily rely on imports, would be determined by authorities based on the prices announced by the Saudi state company Aramco.

Consequently, if Saudi prices increase, the base price in Bangladesh will also rise.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has been establishing LPG rates monthly in line with this arrangement.




