Nominations of 33 bigwigs including AL, JP-Q candidates scrapped

Nomination papers of 33 important candidates of different political parties including Awami League, Jatiya Party (JP-Quader), BNM and independent ones were cancelled across the country on Sunday.During scrutiny of second consecutive day, the Returning Officers of different metropolitan cities and districts cancelled the papers showing various reasons including bank loan default, credit card loan default, mistakes in signature, documents placed with the papers, signatures of voters provided in the documents attached with the papers, failure to pay electricity bills and submission of tax return copies.However, the nomination paper of Awami League's sitting MP Bazlul Haque Haroon (BH Haroon) of Jhalkathi-1 was cancelled as he had submitted his paper as a candidate of the ruling party though AL nominated former BNP leader Shahjahan Omar in this constituency.Deprived of party's nomination, BH Haroon intended to contest as an independent candidate, but, he did not attach signatures of one per cent voters with his paper.As per the election rules, an independent candidate needs to attach signatures of at least one per cent voters of the constituency with his or her nomination paper.Citing this reason, the Returning Officer cancelled his nomination paper and declared Shahjahan Omar's nomination as valid.JP's ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader's nomination paper for Potuakhali-1 seat was suspended on the issue of tax payment. The final decision of the returning officer will be given today (Monday).Bikalpa Dhara general secretary Abdul Mannan's nomination papers for Laksmipur-4 and Noakhali-3 were cancelled due to anti-corruption related cases and loan default while its Presidium Member and incumbent MP from Munshiganj-1 Mahi B. Chowdhury's nomination paper cancelled due to loan default.The nomination papers of independent candidate from Rajshahi-1 actress Mahia Mahi and independent candidate from Shariatpur-2 Khaled Shawkat were cancelled due to mismatch of voters' signatures.In Manikganj, nomination papers of all the three JP-Quader candidates were scrapped for failure to attach valid documents.They are- JP Presidium members SM Mannan, Jahirul Alam Rubel and district JP general secretary Hasan Sayeed. They will appeal against the decision of returning officers.The Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shahin Imran scrapped nomination papers of Awami League's nominated candidate, Salahuddin Ahmed, in Cox's Bazar-1 constituency due to default while the nomination paper of Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, chairman of Bangladesh Kalyan Party, was declared valid.Nomination paper of Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) candidate for Pabna-2 popular folk singer Doly Shaontoni was cancelled due to credit card loan default.In Tangail-5, the nomination papers of independent candidate Khandker Ahsan Habib, an expelled BNP leader, was cancelled due to mismatch of the signatures of the voters, he had attached.Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Abul Kalam Azad cancelled the nomination paper of former BNP MP Akhteruzzaman Ranjan of Kishoreganj-2 due to loan default. He had submitted his paper as an independent candidate.Nomination paper of Youtuber Ashraful Hossain Alam alias Hero Alom, who submitted it from the Bangladesh Congress Party for Bogura-4, was cancelled due to mistakes in his papers.Returning Officer of Khulna Khondokar Yasir Arefin on Sunday cancelled the nomination papers of 16 candidates including Jatiya Party nominated candidate from Khulna-6 constituency Shafiqul Islam Modhu for various causes.The Khulna Returning Officer scrutinised papers of 33 aspirants of Khulna-4, 5 and 6 constituencies. Of them, 14 candidates were declared as valid, 3 were kept waiting and cancelled 16.Those whose nomination papers were cancelled are-Sheikh Habibur Rahman of Trinomul BNP, Reaz Uddin Khan of Islami Oikko Jote, Monira Sultana of Bangladesh Congress and independent candidates Mortoza Rashidi Dara, H M Rowshon Jamir, Rezvi Alam, Atiqur Rahman and Juwel Rana for Khulna-4 constituency, independent candidate Sheikh Akramuzzaman and Islami Oikko Jote candidate Tariqul Islam for Khulna-5 constituency, independent candidate S M Razu, Gazi Mostofa Kamal, G M Mahbubul Alam and Mostofa Kamal Zahangir, Mirja Golam Azam of Bangladesh Congress and Shafiqul Islam Modhu of Jatiya Party for the Khulna-6 constituency.For Rajshahi-1 (Tanore-Godagari) constituency, 11 candidates underwent scrutiny, with 4 declared invalid and 7 valid. The invalid candidates include Akhtaruzzaman, Golam Rabbani, Mahiya Mahi, and Ayesha Siddika Dalia.In Rajshahi-2 (Sadar constituency), out of 13 candidates, 5 were declared invalid, 7 were valid, and one candidate's status is pending. The disqualified candidates include Abu Rayhan Masud, Rezaun Nabi Al Mamun, Shafiqur Rahman Badsha, Mohammad Moniruzzaman, and Mohammad Shahabuddin, and pending is Rinkapi.For Rajshahi-3, 11 candidates submitted their nomination papers. Among them, 3 were declared invalid, 6 were valid, and 2 candidates' status is pending.Invalid candidates include Mohammad Moniruzzaman, Mohammad Shahabuddin, Mohammad Nipu Hossain, and Enamul Haque is in pending.In Rajshahi-4, among seven candidates, disqualified candidates include Mohammad Babul Hossain, and candidates Jinnatul Islam Jinnah, Matiur Rahman, and Abu Taleb Pramanik are pending.In Rajshahi-5, among 9 candidates, invalid candidates include Obaidur Rahman and Ahsan ul Haq Masud, while Altaf Hossain Molla is pending. In Rajshahi-6, among 9 candidates, invalid candidates include Khairul Islam and Israfil Bishwas.District Returning Officer Shamim Ahmed said that most of the candidates whose nominations were scrapped stood independently.