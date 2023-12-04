Climate leadership award handed over to PM

The prestigious Asia Climate Mobility Champion Leader Award was on Sunday handed over to its recipient Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban.The award was handed over to her by Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday morning, PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim said.The Global Centre for Climate Mobility, supported by IOM and the UN system, conferred the Award to PM during a high-level panel on the sidelines of the COP28 in Dubai on December 1.Hasan Mahmud, who led the Bangladesh delegation in the COP28 high level segment, received the award on behalf of the prime minister.The honour recognises leadership in championing the climate actions and a lead global advocate for vulnerable communities.President of the UN General Assembly, Ambassador Dennis Francis and Director General of IOM, Amy Pope co-hosted the high-level panel.Mentionable that, during the UNGA78 Climate Mobility Summit, the prime minister brought sharp focus of the global leaders into the urgency of climate-forced migration and displacement.The award is a significant international recognition of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the country's continuous advocacy in addressing climate mobility and the challenges derived from it. Botswana, Suriname and Palau also received the award from Africa and the Pacific.The Global Centre for Climate Mobility works for cooperative and comprehensive solutions to addressing climate mobility collaborating with the United Nations system, regional intergovernmental organizations and development finance institutions.During COP27, the award was given to five African Heads of State and Government as Climate Mobility Champion Leaders. �UNB