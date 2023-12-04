Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 December, 2023, 4:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

DMP to start transferring OCs 'soon' in line with EC's directive

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Following the directive of the Election Commission, Officers-in-Charge (OCs) of stations under Dhaka Metropolitan Police, who have already completed six months in their respective police station, are going to be transferred soon.

Niyoti Roy, additional deputy police commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Media and Public Relations division, confirmed the development on Sunday.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


DMP to start transferring OCs 'soon' in line with EC's directive
Many more Rohingyas might die if actions not taken: UNHCR
Five killed in road accidents in three districts
Actress Mahi, husband exonerated from DSA case
Charge hearing against Kubra on January 28
Judgement on Mirza Abbas deferred to Dec 12
HR group asks ACC to probe Rafiqul chair of Rangdhanu Group
BD selected for project to boost preparedness, response to C-19, other EIDs


Latest News
Eight arson attacks recorded in 24hrs: Fire Service
Man 'hacked to death' in Narsingdi
Over 70 flights delayed, canceled at Moscow airports
Bus torched in Gulistan
Army man dies being hit by bus in Barishal
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Light rain or thundershower likely over country
Dev plans must not ignore environment: PM
8,500 farmers to get incentives in Hajiganj
Cyclone Michaung: Ports advised to hoist distant warning signal No 2
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Fakhrul appeals to HC seeking bail
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
11 BNP men jailed in sabotage case filed in 2018
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
IGP asked to remove banners, posters ahead of election
Jamaat ameer among 72 indicted in 2012 police obstruction case
Protect Cyberspace from attacks
Rod-laden truck set on fire in Gazipur, driver burnt
Bangladesh Bank official among 2 injured in Farmgate cocktail blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft