DMP to start transferring OCs 'soon' in line with EC's directive
Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Following the directive of the Election Commission, Officers-in-Charge (OCs) of stations under Dhaka Metropolitan Police, who have already completed six months in their respective police station, are going to be transferred soon.
Niyoti Roy, additional deputy police commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Media and Public Relations division, confirmed the development on Sunday. �UNB
