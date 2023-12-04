Miscreants set bus on fire at Fulbaria

Miscreants set a bus on fire near Fulbaria Bus Stand in the city's Gulistan area on Sunday during the ongoing 48-hour countrywide blockade of road, rail and waterways enforced by BNP and like-minded opposition parties.The miscreants set the 'Victor Classic Paribahan' bus afire around 2:52pm, creating panic among the local people.On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze, said duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters Rafi Al Faruk. However, no casualty was reported, he added.Fire Service authorities said at least eleven arson attacks on vehicles used for public transport were recorded in the past three days till 6:00am on Sunday.Of those, three covered vans, five buses and three trucks were set on fire during this period starting from 6:00am on November 30. Of the total vehicles, four were set ablaze in Dhaka while five in Gazipur, one each in Sylhet and Dinajpur districts, said Shahjahan Shikdar, Deputy Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Cell.A total of 96 members of 19 firefighting units were engaged in dousing the flames during this period, added the Fire Service official.So far, 244 vehicles and establishments have been set on fire during the blockades and hartals since October 28, according to the Fire Service.Our Gazipur Correspondent adds arsonists set fire to a rod-carrying truck pouring petrol on it in Gazipur's Kaliakoir early Sunday.The truck driver sustained burn injuries during the arson attack. He was admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.The incident happened around 5:30am on the first day of 9th round of the blockade programme of the opposition parties.Some youths riding on motorcycles poured petrol on a Chapainawabganj-bound rod-laden truck at Goalbathan area. Some parts of the vehicle was burnt and the driver suffered burn injuries, said police quoting locals.Kaliakoir Fire Service Station Officer Ifterkher Hossain Rayhan Chowdhury said they managed to douse the fire after half an hour.Our Naogaon Correspondent reports miscreants set fire to a parked truck in Naogaon's Mahadebpur upazila on Saturday night. The incident happened around 10:00pm in Hat Chakgouri area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway of the upazila.Mahadebpur Fire Service Station-in-Charge Ashraful Islam said the truck was parked close to a bridge in Hat Chakgouri area. At that time, some miscreants set fire to the front of the truck around 10:30pm and fled.Local people had extinguished the fire before Mahadebpur Fire Service personnel reached the spot, he added. A total of 162 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed to maintain law and order across the country on the first day of the 9th phase of blockade called by BNP.