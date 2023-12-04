SC orders status quo on Grameen Kalyan ex-workers' profit share demand

The Chamber Court of the Appellate Division has issued a status quo order until February 5 next year regarding the demand made by 106 former workers of Grameen Kalyan for a share of the company's net profit, along with the High Court verdict on the matter until that date.Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court issued the status quo order following a petition filed by the 106 former workers of Grameen Kalyan seeking stay on a HC verdict. The chamber judge also sent the petition to its full bench for hearing on the matter on February 5.It also asked the ex-employees to file a leave to appeal petition with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against the HC verdict by this time.In a verdict, the HC had on November 30 scrapped a labour appellate tribunal verdict against Grameen Kalyan that ordered it to pay Tk103 crore to its 106 sacked employees.At the same time, the court declared the tribunal's verdict illegal.A two-member High Court bench headed by Justice Zafar Ahmed passed the order disposing of a rule relating to the case.Only the labour court can give an interpretation under the law, said the HC.