Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 December, 2023, 4:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

SC orders status quo on Grameen Kalyan ex-workers' profit share demand

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

The Chamber Court of the Appellate Division has issued a status quo order until February 5 next year regarding the demand made by 106 former workers of Grameen Kalyan for a share of the company's net profit, along with the High Court verdict on the matter until that date.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court issued the status quo order following a petition filed by the 106 former workers of Grameen Kalyan seeking stay on a HC verdict. The chamber judge also sent the petition to its full bench for hearing on the matter on February 5.

It also asked the ex-employees to file a leave to appeal petition with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against the HC verdict by this time.

In a verdict, the HC had on November 30 scrapped a labour appellate tribunal verdict against Grameen Kalyan that ordered it to pay Tk103 crore to its 106 sacked employees.

At the same time, the court declared the tribunal's verdict illegal.

A two-member High Court bench headed by Justice Zafar Ahmed passed the order disposing of a rule relating to the case.
Only the labour court can give an interpretation under the law, said the HC.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Khaleda led arson violence in past, now it's Tareque: Hasan
Youth shot dead by BSF men
EC's show-causes for violating electoral code a joke: Rizvi
Miscreants set bus on fire at Fulbaria
SC orders status quo on Grameen Kalyan ex-workers' profit share demand
AL won't expel any party leader for contesting as independent candidates: Quader
Build efficient manpower to build smart Bangladesh: President Shahabuddin
Four smugglers remanded for varying periods


Latest News
Eight arson attacks recorded in 24hrs: Fire Service
Man 'hacked to death' in Narsingdi
Over 70 flights delayed, canceled at Moscow airports
Bus torched in Gulistan
Army man dies being hit by bus in Barishal
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Light rain or thundershower likely over country
Dev plans must not ignore environment: PM
8,500 farmers to get incentives in Hajiganj
Cyclone Michaung: Ports advised to hoist distant warning signal No 2
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Fakhrul appeals to HC seeking bail
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
11 BNP men jailed in sabotage case filed in 2018
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
IGP asked to remove banners, posters ahead of election
Jamaat ameer among 72 indicted in 2012 police obstruction case
Protect Cyberspace from attacks
Rod-laden truck set on fire in Gazipur, driver burnt
Bangladesh Bank official among 2 injured in Farmgate cocktail blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft