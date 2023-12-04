Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 December, 2023, 4:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL won't expel any party leader for contesting as independent candidates: Quader

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) will not expel any party leader or activist who will contest as independent candidate, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Sunday.

The ruling party assured its alliance partners to share parliament seats among themselves, if they are interested.

Briefing reporters at the party's president's political office at Dhanmondi, Quader said, "AL will not expel any party leader or activist who will contest as independent candidate. AL will show no partiality for of anyone contesting with party ticket or as independent candidate."

"BNP's movement has failed due to lack of public support. BNP does not want to come to polls out of fear of not getting vote," Quader said, adding, "they are conspiring to foil the election.

Many BNP leaders came out of this negative mindset and  decided to contest. They don't want to spoil their future, getting involved in negative politics."

He said, "Even if BNP does not participate, it will not be a one-sided election as over 28 registered parties are participating."

"BNP has returned to its unhealthy politics. It has been losing its activists due to its wrong politics. Failing to achieve anything out of its movement, it has started arson attack by hiring street people.

In this situation, more of their party leaders will leave their negative politics and move to healthy politics in future," Quader added.

Quader called upon Tarique Rahman to come back from abroad to face  opposition on the street. "BNP and Awami League is not each other's enemy. Both were in the opposition.

AL hasn't gone to kill Ziaur Rahman or Khaleda Zia. Rather, they have started killing people at random. In the name of movement, they have burnt 292 public and private buses," said Quader.

In response to a query, the AL General Secretary praised Jatiya Party for its initiative to become self-sufficient in politics. "I think Jatiya Party has taken the right decision to contest the polls separately to become the real opposition.

It's the right time for them to stand on their own." He said, "Some of the candidates are being threatened.

If the Election Commission takes steps against those who are threatening taking the allegations in cognizance, AL will appreciate."

Awami League Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, Sujit Roy Nandi, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Education and Human Resource Affairs Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Executive Member Sahabuddin Farazi were present.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Khaleda led arson violence in past, now it's Tareque: Hasan
Youth shot dead by BSF men
EC's show-causes for violating electoral code a joke: Rizvi
Miscreants set bus on fire at Fulbaria
SC orders status quo on Grameen Kalyan ex-workers' profit share demand
AL won't expel any party leader for contesting as independent candidates: Quader
Build efficient manpower to build smart Bangladesh: President Shahabuddin
Four smugglers remanded for varying periods


Latest News
Eight arson attacks recorded in 24hrs: Fire Service
Man 'hacked to death' in Narsingdi
Over 70 flights delayed, canceled at Moscow airports
Bus torched in Gulistan
Army man dies being hit by bus in Barishal
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Light rain or thundershower likely over country
Dev plans must not ignore environment: PM
8,500 farmers to get incentives in Hajiganj
Cyclone Michaung: Ports advised to hoist distant warning signal No 2
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Fakhrul appeals to HC seeking bail
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
11 BNP men jailed in sabotage case filed in 2018
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
IGP asked to remove banners, posters ahead of election
Jamaat ameer among 72 indicted in 2012 police obstruction case
Protect Cyberspace from attacks
Rod-laden truck set on fire in Gazipur, driver burnt
Bangladesh Bank official among 2 injured in Farmgate cocktail blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft