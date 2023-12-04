AL won't expel any party leader for contesting as independent candidates: Quader

Awami League (AL) will not expel any party leader or activist who will contest as independent candidate, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Sunday.The ruling party assured its alliance partners to share parliament seats among themselves, if they are interested.Briefing reporters at the party's president's political office at Dhanmondi, Quader said, "AL will not expel any party leader or activist who will contest as independent candidate. AL will show no partiality for of anyone contesting with party ticket or as independent candidate.""BNP's movement has failed due to lack of public support. BNP does not want to come to polls out of fear of not getting vote," Quader said, adding, "they are conspiring to foil the election.Many BNP leaders came out of this negative mindset and decided to contest. They don't want to spoil their future, getting involved in negative politics."He said, "Even if BNP does not participate, it will not be a one-sided election as over 28 registered parties are participating.""BNP has returned to its unhealthy politics. It has been losing its activists due to its wrong politics. Failing to achieve anything out of its movement, it has started arson attack by hiring street people.In this situation, more of their party leaders will leave their negative politics and move to healthy politics in future," Quader added.Quader called upon Tarique Rahman to come back from abroad to face opposition on the street. "BNP and Awami League is not each other's enemy. Both were in the opposition.AL hasn't gone to kill Ziaur Rahman or Khaleda Zia. Rather, they have started killing people at random. In the name of movement, they have burnt 292 public and private buses," said Quader.In response to a query, the AL General Secretary praised Jatiya Party for its initiative to become self-sufficient in politics. "I think Jatiya Party has taken the right decision to contest the polls separately to become the real opposition.It's the right time for them to stand on their own." He said, "Some of the candidates are being threatened.If the Election Commission takes steps against those who are threatening taking the allegations in cognizance, AL will appreciate."Awami League Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, Sujit Roy Nandi, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Education and Human Resource Affairs Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Executive Member Sahabuddin Farazi were present.