Four smugglers remanded for varying periods

A Dhaka court on Sunday placed four gold smugglers to different periods of remand in a case filed for possessing 7 kg of gold worth about Tk 7 crore illegally at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order after hearing on the remand plea.The court granted three days of remand to Jasim Uddin, Litu Mia and Jummon Khan and two days to Md Ali Hossain. Airport police official said Jasim, Litu and Jummon arrived at the airport on a flight of Emirates Airlines from Dubai around 11:00pm on Saturday.The accused Ali arrived at the airport on a flight of US Bangla Airlines around 5:00am on Sunday.