BD offers quality education at affordable cost

Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon organized the first ever "Bangladesh Education Fair" on Sunday in Yangon with great enthusiasm and fervor.Bangladesh Ambassador to Myanmar Dr Md Monwar Hossain inaugurated the fair on Sunday morning in presence of a large number of students seeking higher education opportunities abroad.Reputed public and private universities of Bangladesh namely Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agriculture University (BSMRAU), American International University Bangladesh (AIUB), Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) and North South University (NSU) of Bangladesh participated in the fair.The Embassy also organized a seminar titled "Affordable & Quality Education for all" at the same venue, said the Embassy in a media release.Ambassador Monwar Hossain in his opening remarks highlighted Bangladesh as one of the fastest growing economies in South Asia and said that it is on the right track to be a middle-income country by 2031 and a developed country by 2041.He mentioned that this vision warrants a mission of developing its human resources. To fulfill this vision the present government has been encouraging tertiary level private education in the country.The Ambassador mentioned that these higher education institutions are offering various quality undergraduate and post-graduate courses at an affordable price.This education fair will not only boost Bangladesh-Myanmar bilateral relations but also strengthen people-to-people contact.�UNB