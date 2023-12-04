Video
Home City News

LGED engineer dead, UNO among 3 injured in Panchagarh car crash

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

PANCHAGARH, Dec 3: An engineer of the Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) was dead and three other government officials including Tetulia upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) were injured as a private car carrying them fell into a roadside ditch in Tetulia upazila of Panchagarh at midnight.

The deceased, Abu Sayeed, was posted at the LGED in Pirganj upazila of Thakurgaon. Earlier he was attached to Tetulia upazila.

The injured are Tetulia's UNO Fazle Rabbi, social welfare officer Al Amin and ICT assistant programmer Nabiul Karim Sarkar.

Police and locals said the four were going to Panchagarh district headquarters from Tetulia upazila at midnight.

The vehicle fell into a roadside ditch when the driver lost control over the wheels in Chekormari area under Satmera union of Sadar upazila on Panchagarh-Banglabandha National Highway, leaving the engineer dead on the spot and three other passengers injured, they said.

The injured were rushed to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital. Later, Al Amin was shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Sadar police station's Officer-in-charge Prodip Kumar Roy confirmed the death of the engineer.    �UNB




