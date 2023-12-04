Vested groups spreading falsehood about new curriculum: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni has claimed that misinformation is being spread about the new curriculum by people and groups with vested interests."Various things, including videos, are being spread through social media that are not part of the curriculum or our training. Misinformation about the new curriculum is being widely circulated," she said.She made these remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the distribution programme of selected books (except textbooks) among secondary-level students at Bishwo Shahitto Kendroin the capital on Sunday."There is a lot of misinformation circulating about the new curriculum, and this is due to the fear of losing personal or group interests. Some individuals and groups are running propaganda against the curriculum. And now it's election time. The provocations of political opponents have been added to this situation," she said.Addressing the parents, the education minister said, "For a long time, parents were too preoccupied with how many marks their children got, whether they got a GPA-5, whether they came first, second, or third, or whether their child got more marks than other children.The current curriculum has been developed to remove this mentality and create a spirit of cooperation among students. Some parents have doubts about these changes. They are being exploited by this group.""I would say to the parents - look, look at your children. If your child is in seventh grade, has his behavior changed? Don't focus on how many marks he/she got; focus on whether he/she is learning. Be patient," she said.Dipu Moni also said, more than 800 experts from the country were involved in formulating the new curriculum."Everyone is involved in one way or another. It was sent to various ministries. People's opinions and suggestions were taken on the website, discussed in parliamentary committees, and finally presented to the Prime Minister, who approved it with some suggestions.We are saying, all the books are experimental editions, and we did not say there is no need for refinement or revision. We believe there is room for improvement in these books. I am taking everyone's advice for that," she added. �UNB