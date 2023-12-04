Video
Soft launching of ‘Bideshi Birders’ held highlighting stories of birding in BD

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

The soft launching of a new book titled "Bideshi Birders" was held in Dhaka recently highlighting the stories of birding in Bangladesh.

The book is seen as a delightful volume to memorialize the original "Bideshi Birders" of Bangladesh, foreign friends of the country, who made their home here for extensive periods from the mid-1970s onwards.

Bangladesh's foremost experts on the subject, Enam Ul Haque and Paul Thompson co-edited the book published by Cosmos Books.

"The reason I say it is very special, as you shall see, is that it presents a side of life in Bangladesh for a group of foreigners (the Bideshi in the title) that has rarely received the attention it deserves," said the founder of WildTeam Enayetullah Khan at the launching ceremony.

They hailed from as far apart as Wales and Australia, and quite a number of places in between, and they were brought together by their lifelong passion for birdwatching.

Over a period of four decades starting in the mid-to-late seventies, they made an enormous contribution in the field of ornithology in Bangladesh - as testified by the country's foremost expert on the subject, Enam Ul Haque, who knew them all, and is the book's co-editor, Khan, also Editor-in-Chief of UNB and Dhaka Courier, said.

"This is their story, mostly in their own words, and I hope you will derive as much joy from reading it as we did in the process of bringing it out," he said.

At the soft launching ceremony, French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy said this book is an outstanding contribution to such a noble goal.

"I always looked at and listened to birds wherever I was posted. They are the soul of our world. Bangladesh's fascinating birds' diversity must be preserved and cherished," she added.

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer said "Bideshi Birders" is a wonderful collection of the memories of foreign birdwatchers in Bangladesh, highlighting the country's avian marvels.

"That two Australians, John and Sue O' Malley, are featured is testimony to the depth and diversity of people to people connections between Australia and Bangladesh. It was a pleasure to read this book," he said.

Enayetullah Khan said the accounts, tastefully curated and including contributions from most of the leading actors, throb with nostalgia and the thrill of discovery, as ever so often Lady Luck bestows them with a prize so coveted. "It's a glorious read."    �UNB




