Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 December, 2023, 4:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Patrons must be punished to stop arson attack: Hasan

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said the arson attacks can be resisted  only by  bringing the arsonists and their patrons to justice.

"BNP-Jamaat cannot hear the screams of the victims of arson attacks� they must be brought to book to stop the arson attacks," he said while addressing a human-chain programme and discussion organized by 'Agnisantraser Artonad' in front of Central Shaheed Minar here.

Speakers of the programme demanded exemplary punishment of BNP-Jamaat miscreants who are carrying out arson attacks along with their patrons.

Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, Advocate Khodeza Nasrin Akther, MP, Dhaka University former vice chancellor Dr Akhtaruzzaman, AL executive committee member Anowar  Hossain, Jatiya Press Club general secretary Shyamol Dutta, Runi Begum, mother of arson attack victim Nahid, and victim Salauddin Bhuiyan, among others, addressed the rally.

Dr Hasan said the BNP-Jamaat had carried out arson attacks in 2013, 2014 and 2015. The arson attacks would not have happened in 2023 if the trials of the previous attacks were held under speedy trial tribunal, he said.

"At that time the arson attacks were carried out at the directives of Begum Khaleda Zia, and now, the attacks are being carried out as instructed by Tarique Rahman," the minister said.

Terrorists and BNP activists are carrying out subversive activities across the country in the name of waging movement, he said, adding it never be a programme of a political party. Such brutal activities are not found anywhere in the world, he said.

Hasan Mahmud said, "I have just come from the COP28 conference. In a meeting with Commonwealth Secretary, I asked him whether innocent people are being killed through arson attacks for politics anywhere in the world. His full team admitted that no such incident happened anywhere else in the world in the last 20 years."

The minister said BNP and Jamaat could not change their behavior. Everyone should resist them, he added.     �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD offers quality education at affordable cost
LGED engineer dead, UNO among 3 injured in Panchagarh car crash
Vested groups spreading falsehood about new curriculum: Dipu Moni
Soft launching of ‘Bideshi Birders’ held highlighting stories of birding in BD
Dengue: Death toll rises to 1,632 with 3 more deaths reported on Sunday
Patrons must be punished to stop arson attack: Hasan
Constable dead, another injured as train hits police van in Jamalpur
BD national shot dead ‘by BSF’ along C’ganj border


Latest News
Eight arson attacks recorded in 24hrs: Fire Service
Man 'hacked to death' in Narsingdi
Over 70 flights delayed, canceled at Moscow airports
Bus torched in Gulistan
Army man dies being hit by bus in Barishal
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Light rain or thundershower likely over country
Dev plans must not ignore environment: PM
8,500 farmers to get incentives in Hajiganj
Cyclone Michaung: Ports advised to hoist distant warning signal No 2
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Fakhrul appeals to HC seeking bail
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
11 BNP men jailed in sabotage case filed in 2018
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
IGP asked to remove banners, posters ahead of election
Jamaat ameer among 72 indicted in 2012 police obstruction case
Protect Cyberspace from attacks
Rod-laden truck set on fire in Gazipur, driver burnt
Bangladesh Bank official among 2 injured in Farmgate cocktail blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft