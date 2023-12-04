Video
Constable dead, another injured as train hits police van in Jamalpur

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198

JAMALPUR, Dec 03: A policeman was killed and another was injured as a train hit a police van at Sheikherbhita railway crossing on Jamalpur-Dewanganj tracks in Sadar upazila early on Sunday morning.

Deceased Ahsan Habib, 32, was a constable at Jamalpur Sadar police station and hailed from Netrokana's Kalmakanda upazila.
The injured constable, Ariful Islam, was undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
Mahbubur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Jamalpur Railway Police Station confirmed the matter, saying that the accident happened early in the morning when a Dewanganj-bound local train from Mymensingh hit the police van while the locomotive was passing the Sheikherbhita rail crossing.

The accident left constable Ahsan dead on the spot and Ariful critically injured, he said.     �UNB




