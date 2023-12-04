Video
BD national shot dead ‘by BSF’ along C’ganj border

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Dec 3: A 31-year-old Bangladeshi man was shot dead allegedly by the members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Rokonpur bordering area in Gomastapur upazila of Chapainawabganj district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rajibul Islam Rajan, son of Abul Kalam of Sukan Dighi of the upazila.

Matiur Rahman, chairman of Radhanagar Union, said Rajibul along with some local people went to the bordering area around 3:00am.

At one stage, the BSF members opened fire on them, leaving Rajibul dead on the spot.

Contacted, deputy commander of BGB-16, Major Noman Al Faruk, said they have learnt it from the local people but yet to be confirmed.

The BSF members have been informed about the matter, he said.     �UNB




