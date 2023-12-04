Road mishaps must stop

Dear SirA road accident has become a concerning issue in Bangladesh. People are constantly losing their lives in road accidents in the country. Every day, news about this is published in the newspaper.Nowadays, motorcycle accidents account for a large proportion of road accidents. According to the Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association, 417 people were killed in road accidents in September, of which 172 were killed in motorcycle accidents.Alarmingly, motorcycle accidents account for about 43 percent of all accidents. Almost 80 percent of those killed in motorcycle accidents are under the age of 21. There are many factors involved in motorcycle accidents. Among them, the main reasons include reckless driving, overtaking attempts, repeated lane changes, disobeying traffic laws, talking on mobile phones while moving, not using helmets or using inferior helmets, etc.It is high time to take action to control motorcycle accidents. In this case, government and private initiatives should work together.Md Syful MiaStudent, University of Chittagong.