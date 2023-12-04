Launching of Climate Disaster Fund at COP28 a great achievement





Launching of Climate Disaster Fund at COP28 a great achievement

The United Nations' largest international climate conference (COP 28) is underway in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. People all over the world are eagerly waiting for this summit to get rid of the impact of climate change! However, on the opening day of the conference, the delegates formed the Climate Disaster Fund. This is the positive side. They see the creation of a climate disaster fund for poor countries as a significant step forward.The United Nations Climate Summit, which began on November 30, will continue until December 12. This year's summit will focus on four "specific changes," according to sources: accelerating the process of transitioning out of fossil fuels; Transforming Climate Finance; the role of people and nature in addressing climate change; and ensure the inclusion of women, indigenous peoples, local communities, youth in the summit. But how these goals will be achieved remains to be seen.Although it has not been specified how much each country will contribute to the climate disaster fund, several countries have pledged to contribute. Among them, the host country of the COP-28 conference, the United Arab Emirates, has pledged to donate 1000 million dollars, Germany 1000 million dollars, Britain at least 510 million dollars, the United States of America 175 million dollars and Japan 1 million dollars. However, it is not yet clear how this fund will be financed in the future. Harjit Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International, said rich countries have created the climate crisis, so they have a responsibility to provide financial aid.Since the industrial revolution in Europe in 1760, carbon emissions have started to be released into the world, which has become the main cause of air warming and air pollution. The global temperature has increased by about 1 degree Celsius in the last century alone. Scientists believe that the sea level will rise by 1 meter by the year 2100 due to the effect of this change in climate.It is feared that if this trend continues, at the end of the twenty-first century, 43 countries in the world will be lost at sea level. A significant part of Bangladesh will also sink. But the countries which are mainly responsible for this are still silent. Statistics show that the United States, China, India and Russia account for more than 55 percent of global carbon emissions. And the responsibility of underdeveloped and developing countries is negligible. Bangladesh's liability in this case is less than 0.47 percent.After the United Nations resolution was passed in 1992, discussions on climate change began with the first conference in Germany in 1995. This is known as the World Climate Conference or COP (Conference of Parties). At the beginning of the current conference, the UN chief warned that 2023 is the hottest year in the world! If this continues, the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius will not be met. The president of the COP-28 conference, Sultan Al Jaber of the United Arab Emirates, said, "Now the real work will begin." I will roll up my sleeves myself, help meet this challenge and contribute to real, actionable results.' At the same time, Jaber, head of ADNOC, the UAE's national oil company, said the 'role of fossil fuels' must be included in the UN climate talks.The harmful effects of climate change have already damaged economies around the world. A study reports that low- and middle-income countries have experienced a combined loss of $21 trillion in capital and GDP over the past 30 years due to the effects of climate change, nearly half of the total 2023 GDP of the developing world. The issue of "Loss and Damage" of last year's COP-27 conference in Egypt is expected to be in the center of everyone's attention this time.Expectations of India and other South Asian countries from COP 28 also deserve discussion. India and other South Asian countries, as well as the developing countries of the world, will be looking at one main thing at COP28. And that is: a massive increase in climate funding. Affected countries have long demanded financial assistance from the developed world, which is most responsible for climate change. Analysts believe that developed countries have consistently failed to meet their 2009 pledge to provide $100 billion in climate finance per year to support climate action in developing countries!In this conference, Bangladesh wants to play an effective role on behalf of the least developed and extremely endangered and vulnerable countries due to climate change. And, for this purpose, five important issues have been decided to work together. According to news sources, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister.ShahabUddin told the media that "Bangladesh delegation will play an effective role in various issue-based discussions at the COP conference, on behalf of less developed countries and countries that are very endangered and vulnerable due to climate change.Bangladesh's environment minister told the national daily, "In order to present Bangladesh's position in the COP conference appropriately, a position paper has already been prepared with the opinion of prominent climate experts of the country, relevant ministries and organizations." It is hoped that this position paper will play an important role in this conference.According to German Watch, Bangladesh is the seventh most climate vulnerable country in the world. Climate change causes persistent rise in temperature, erratic rainfall, occurrence of floods, rise in sea level, increase in frequency and intensity of cyclones, premature droughts, excess salinity in coastal soils and groundwater. Along with that, lack of potable water, lack of food production, displacement of people, lack of work etc. are becoming more prominent. There is no alternative to increasing climate funding and raising awareness to solve these problems. COP-28 will play an important role in discrediting climate change in developing countries including Bangladesh.The writer is Principal Scientific Officer, BARI, Former National Consultant, FAO-United Nations