Creative teaching must to prep students for better future

Creativity is a vital component of education that goes beyond rote memorization and standardized testing. In the dynamic landscape of modern education, fostering creativity in school classroom teaching has become imperative. Creative teaching not only engages students but also equips them with the skills necessary for the unpredictable challenges of the future. To promote creativity in classroom, we need to have creative teachers who are aware of creative process and activities and power of imagination. In addition, the new education curriculum of Bangladesh is highly dependent on creativity of both instructors and learners.Qualities of Creative Teachers: Creative teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the learning environment. They possess a combination of qualities that inspire and encourage creativity in their students. Firstly, adaptability is crucial as it allows teachers to tailor their approach to suit the diverse needs of their students. Open-mindedness and a willingness to experiment with different teaching methods create an atmosphere where students feel free to explore their own ideas and imagination. It is closed connected to the concept of post-method approach in teaching where teachers can modify the established teaching approaches according to the demands of his students.Furthermore, effective communication skills are vital for conveying complex concepts in an accessible manner. Patience and empathy help teachers understand and address the unique challenges students may face in their creative pursuits. A creative teacher also fosters a positive and inclusive classroom culture, recognizing that diversity is a wellspring of creativity.In addition, creative teachers must be innovative while planning classroom activities. They should also use the concept of gamification in teachings. Learners tend to get involved more intensely if their lessons are presented as different types of games. Teachers should take initiatives to engage learners in the learning process.Creative teachers are reflective on their classroom performance. They give emphasis on reflection in classroom performance to improve their future planning of classroom activities. Besides, they have to make the best use of their imagination to think over the courses and topics as imagination is the basis of creativity.Finally, 'innovation' in lesson plan is another crucial element of creativity on the part of teachers. Teachers need to show creativity in the preparation of lesson plans. For example, a language teacher can set various types of innovative activities to teach vocabulary to the learners, to teach speaking skills in group activities. Every learner is unique, this is why, innovation of the teachers is crucial here.Glocalization in Education: Glocalization, the amalgamation of global and local influences, is a concept that has gained significance in education. In the context of creativity in teaching, glocalization involves integrating global knowledge with local contexts, making education relevant and meaningful to learners' lives. Creative teachers leverage glocalization by incorporating real-world examples, local issues, and global perspectives into their lessons. This approach not only makes learning more engaging but also prepares students to navigate the complexities of a globalized world.Popular Theories of Creativity: To practice creativity in teaching, we should have some general idea of different theories of creativity. Several theories provide insights into the nature of creativity. For instance, the 'Four Ps model', proposed by psychologist Ellis Paul Torrance, emphasizes the interplay of person, process, product, and press in fostering creativity. In teaching, persons are teachers; processes are the instructional plans and learners' learning processes; products are the tangible outcome, and press is the total learning environment. On the other hand, Amabile's Social viewpoint describes creativity from a social and environmental point of view and this theory depends on three factors: (a)dominant-relevant skills: connection to a specific domain of knowledge; (b)creativity-relevant skills: violating routines to find the new; and (c)task-motivation: attitude and motivations. According to this theory, producing something creative, individual talent, and social and cultural conditions play an important role. This is why, group activity is important in terms of creative lesson plans.Understanding these theories helps teachers design learning experiences that promote creativity by addressing the multifaceted nature of the creative process.Creative Activities in the Classroom: Integrating creative activities into the classroom is essential for nurturing the creative potential of students. Project-based learning (PBL) is a dynamic educational approach that emphasizes student engagement, critical thinking, and problem-solving through the completion of real-world projects. Such projects encourage collaboration, critical thinking, and innovation, fostering a holistic understanding of the subject matter. PBL tasks students with solving authentic, real-world problems, providing a context that mirrors challenges they may encounter in their future careers. PBL empowers students to take ownership of their learning. They have the autonomy to choose project topics, methods, and presentation formats, fostering a sense of responsibility and creativity. The freedom to explore personal interests within the framework of the project encourages students to think outside the box. PBL often involves collaborative efforts, requiring students to work together to achieve common goals.In addition to projects, incorporating activities such as brainstorming sessions, art and painting, task-based activities, role-playing, and multimedia presentations stimulates diverse forms of expression. Creative teachers often use technology as a tool to enhance learning, incorporating interactive platforms, multimedia resources, and virtual collaborations to make lessons more dynamic and engaging. Collaboration enhances communication skills, exposes students to diverse perspectives, and sparks creative thinking through the synthesis of different ideas. Moreover, PBL challenges students to analyse problems, break them down into manageable parts, and develop strategic solutions. The process of navigating challenges stimulates critical thinking, as learners must consider multiple perspectives and devise innovative approaches. The motivation that arises from pursuing a personally meaningful project encourages students to invest time and effort in the learning process.Motivation and creativity: Intrinsic motivation, the inner drive that compels individuals to pursue activities for their inherent satisfaction, has proven to be a powerful catalyst for fostering creativity in the educational setting. It stands in stark contrast to extrinsic motivation, driven by external rewards or punishments. Recognizing the distinctive role of intrinsic motivation is essential for educators seeking to inspire enduring passion for learning among their students. Learners are more likely to be intrinsically motivated when they perceive a task as personally meaningful and relevant.Educators play a pivotal role in cultivating this motivation by offering autonomy, providing opportunities for self-directed exploration, and fostering a sense of competence and mastery. In addition, creative endeavours encompass a wide spectrum, ranging from artistic expression to problem-solving challenges. These activities not only engage students on a cognitive level but also tap into their emotional and imaginative capacities, fostering a holistic approach to learning. Therefore,intrinsic motivation is a powerful driver for creativity, as students are more likely to explore, experiment, and take risks when they are personally invested in their work.Creativity in school classroom teaching is not a luxury but a necessity in preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century. Creative teachers, with their adaptability, open-mindedness, and effective communication skills, play a crucial role in fostering creativity in students. By embracing creativity in the classroom, educators contribute to a future generation equipped with the skills and mindset needed to navigate the complexities of an ever-evolving world.The writer is a Lecturer (English), 34th BCS (Education Cadre)