Monday, 4 December, 2023, 4:04 PM
Home Countryside

Poor women get sewing machines in Khulna

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Dec 3: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque here on Saturday distributed 97 electric sewing machines among 97 distressed women as the chief guest.

Aiming for socio-economic development, the mayor distributed the sewing machines among the women who are the beneficiaries of Marginal People Livelihood Development Project (LIUPC) running under the supervision of KCC.

In cooperation with China-UNDP Triangular and South-South Cooperation, the sewing machines were distributed under the project 'Supporting Emergency Supplies of PPE and Transforming Technological Know-How in response to Covid-19 in Bangladesh'.

The mayor said, poor women can changes their fates if they get little assistance like a sewing machine.

He said, the sewing machine can help them to achieve their livelihood side by side to live independently with dignity.  

The mayor also said the present government is playing a vital role for women empowerment, adding that various initiatives taken by the present government are strengthening women's economical power.




