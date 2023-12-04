Couple found dead in Cox’s Bazar beach

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 3: The bodies of a man and his wife were recovered from the sea beach at Labani Point in the district on Sunday morning.The bodies were recovered by the beach attendants and lifeguards at around 10:30 am.The deceased were identified as Abul Kasem Bakul, 40, hailed from Bonpara Municipality in Natore District, and his wife Sabikun Nahar Suma.Beach worker Mahbub said, "Two bodies were found floating on the beach at Labani Point in the morning. Then they were rescued and taken to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead."Tourist Police Cox's Bazar Zone Additional DIG Appel Mahmud said, "The identity of the couple could not be identified initially, but it was found later.They came to Cox's Bazar on Saturday and drowned when they were bathing in the sea on Sunday morning."