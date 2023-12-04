Video
Home Countryside

Three arrested with firearms in Rajshahi, Jashore

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondents

Three men were arrested along with firearms in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Jashore, recently.
RAJSHAHI: Two people were detained along with firearms from the district recently.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged top-listed firearms trader along with two firearms in the district.
The arrested is Jony Islam, 27, son of Mokbul Islam of Gaganbaria Village under Durgapur Upazila.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive at his locality at around 9:30 pm on Wednesday and arrested him for his involvement in firearms and drugs trading and trafficking.

The team also recovered two on-shooter guns from his possession.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act was filed with Durgapur Police Station (PS), the arrested person was handed over to police.

Earlier, RAB members arrested an arms dealer along with a gun, a magazine and two rounds of bullets from Chandrima PS area in the city.

The arrested is Md Rayhatul Salman Raj, 19, son of Abdus Salam of Hat Kanpara under Durgapur PS.

JASHORE: RAB members arrested an alleged arms trader along with a firearm from Jhikargachha Upazila in the district recently. The arrestee is Zia Biswas, 45, son of Enatullah Biswas of Hajibagh Village in the upazila.

Major Mohammad Saqib Hossain, company commander of RAB-6 CPC-3, said a team of RAB-6 conducted a drive in the area on Wednesday night and arrested Zia along with a revolver.

Later on, the arrestee was handed over to Jhikargachha PS after filing of a case under the Arms Act, the RAB official added.




