Money snatched from fish trader in Natore

NATORE, Dec 3: Miscreants snatched Tk 2 lakh 30 thousand from a fish trader in the district on Sunday noon.The incident took place in Kalabagan area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway.The victim was identified as Shahin Ali, 33, son of late Quem Uddin of Bamonshikhar Village Motiher Upazila in Rajshahi. He is used to catch fish from different ponds and sell his catches on Sirajganj road regularly.On Saturday noon Shahin Ali was returning home from Sirajgajganj by a pick-up van. On the way, when the van reached Kaklbagan area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul road, two persons riding on a motor-bike rushed there and stopped the van.They introduced them as DB police and began to search inside van.At one stage, they took position with a dagger and held it at the neck of the driver.Later on, they took the money from the driver which Shahin kept to him for safety, and fled away.Habibur Rahaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Bonpara highway police outpost said, there was no police in the check post at noon for the lunch time.Shafiul Ajom, OC of Baraigramn Police Station, said, efforts are going on to identify the snatchers.