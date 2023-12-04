International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed in districts

The 32nd International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed on Sunday across the country and the globe in a befitting manner.To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Kishoreganj and Pirojpur.KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.The programmes included bringing out a rally, holding discussion meeting, arranging a cultural function and screening of documentary film.A discussion meeting was held at Social Welfare Complex Auditorium in the district town.Deputy Director (DD) of Social Welfare Department Md Kamruzzaman Khan presided over the meeting.Assistant Director (AD) of Social Welfare Department Shahidullah, Shanaz Parvin and Disability Affairs Officer Mithun Chakraborty, Probation Officer Mohsin, among others, also spoke at the programme.Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out in the morning, which parading the main streets of the town.PIROJPUR: In this connection, the district administration and Directorate of Social Services organized different programmes in the town.A rally was brought out from the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the morning, and it ended on Pirojpur Circuit House premises after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in Circuit House auditorium.Local Government DD Khanjada Shariar Bin Mannan was present as the chief guest while DD of District Social Service Directorate Md Iqbal Kabir presided over the meeting.Additional Superintendent of Police Md Mukit Hasan Khan attended the programme as the special guest.Social Services AD Ibrahim Khalil and Disability Affairs Officer Priangboda Bhattacharia, among others, also addressed the function.Earlier, Pirojpur DC Mohammad Jahedur Rahman distributed wheelchairs among disabled persons on his office premises in the town marking the Day.