Eight murdered, 18 injured in seven districts

Eight people including a woman have been murdered and at least 18 others injured in separate incidents in seven districts- Gopalganj, Cox's Bazar, Habiganj, Chattogram, Thakurgaon, Narsingdi and Barishal, in recent times.GOPALGANJ: Two people were murdered in separate incidents in Sadar Upazila of the district in four days.A man, who was injured by his sister-in-law over land dispute in the upazila on Saturday afternoon, died at Gopalganj General Hospital early Sunday.The deceased was identified as A Rahman Molla, 50, son of Barek Molla, a resident of Bijoypasha Village in the upazila.Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Anisur Rahman said A Rahman Molla had a longstanding feud with Marzina Begum, wife of his elder brother, and her sons over land. Following this, an altercation took place between them on Saturday afternoon.At one stage of the altercation, Marzina Begum hit her brother-in-law with a stick on his head, which left him seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured and took him to Gopalganj General Hospital.Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at around 3 am on Sunday while undergoing treatment there.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.On the other hand, a young man was beaten to death by mob on suspicion of theft in the upazila on Thursday.The incident took place in Golabaria Village of the upazila at early hours.The deceased was identified as Faisal Sheikh, 29, son of Sheikh Shariful Islam, a resident of Bedgram area in the district town. He was a small trader by profession.Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Mohammad Anisur Rahman said Faisal went to Golabaria Village at dawn. At that time, locals caught him suspecting as a thief and started beating him mercilessly. Faisal died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Gopalganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The deceased's father-in-law Sohrab Mia said someone had called Faisal and told him to go to Golabaria at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday. At dawn, his body was found there.He alleged that his son-in-law was murdered in a planned way.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Two men were murdered in separate incidents in Ukhiya Upazila of the district recently.A Rohingya youth was reportedly shot to death at a Rohingya camp in the upazila on Thursday morning. The deceased was identified as Syed Alam, 24, a resident of Rohingya Camp No. 4 in the upazila.Ukhiya PS OC Shamim Hossain said a group of unidentified miscreants entered the room of Syed Alam and shot him when he was asleep at around 6 am, which left him critical injured.He was then rescued by locals and rushed to a hospital in the camp, where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.The reason behind the killing could not be known immediately.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.On the other hand, a Rohingya community leader was reportedly hacked to death at a Rohingya camp in the upazila recently.The deceased was identified as Ata Ullah, 34, a former community leader (Head Majhi) of Rohingya Camp No. 19. He was the son of late Jalal Ahmed of Camp A/1.Ukhiya PS OC Shamim Hossain said members of terrorist group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) reportedly hacked Ataullah indiscriminately at Rohingya Camp No. 19, leaving him critically injured.Some Rohingya men rescued him and took him to Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctors.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Initially, it is assumed that he was killed over establishing supremacy in the camp, the OC said, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.Meanwhile, around fifty Rohingya leaders and their associates were killed earlier over establishing supremacy in drug trafficking and other illegal businesses in Rohingya camps.HABIGANJ: At least ten people were reportedly injured in a clash between two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Nabiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon over establishing supremacy.Locals said that leaders and activists of Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies gathered in the Natunbazar area in the morning as AL nominated candidate for Habiganj-1 Constituency Mushfiq Hossain Chowdhury was supposed to submit his nomination papers.During that time, two factions of BCL - one led by convener of Upazila BCL Nazimuddaula Chowdhury and another by BCL leader Zahidul Islam Rubel - locked into an argument that triggered the clash.Nabiganj PS OC Md Masuk Ali said Nazimuddaula and Zahidul locked into the clash over previous enmity but now the situation in that area is under control.The OC further said both factions of the BCL claimed that at least five of their followers sustained injuries in the clash.CHATTOGRAM: A man died after being tortured for two days by a group of miscreants at Riazuddin Bazar under Kotwali PS in the city recently.The deceased was identified as Sumon, 40.Following the incident, police arrested three accused Mamun, Mofizur Rahman, and Dulu, said the additional deputy commissioner (south zone) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.After primary investigation, police said the three held Sumon captive for two days in a room at the bachelor quarters of Riaz Uddin Bazar and beat him indiscriminately to recover some debt.Later on, he fell sick after being tortured for two days and was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where the on-duty doctors declared him dead."He was taken to the hospital by residents of the building as the miscreants fled the scene. We, later, detained the three of them in a drive," the police official said, adding that the body was sent to the CMCH morgue for an autopsy."We are investigating the matter and legal actions would be taken in this regard," the official added.THAKURGAON: A farmer was killed and four others were injured in a clash over land in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.The incident took place in Araji Matigara Village under Gareya Union of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Gazen Roy, 60, a resident of the area. The injured persons are: Fani Chandra Roy, 28, Fagu Roy, 40, Tara Roy, and Sumi Roy.Police and local sources said Gazen Roy had a longstanding feud with his neighbour Dharma Roy and his family members over land.Following this, an altercation took place between them and at one stage of the quarrel, a clash occurred, which left five people including Gazen seriously injured.The injured were then rescued and taken to Thakurgaon General Hospital, where Gazen succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Feroz Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that a murder case was filed with the PS in this regard and legal action would be taken against those involved in the murder.RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man was beaten to death and four others were injured by mob in Raipura Upazila of the district recently.The incident took place in Baikunthapur area under Raipura Municipality.The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman, 35, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Laimpasha Village under Itna Upazila in Kishoreganj District.The injured persons are: Abdul Maleq, 42, Aleha, 35, Jahir Uddin, 42, and Anwar Hossain, 45.Police and the deceased's family sources said Mizanur was returning home after buying two calves from Abdullahchar under Sreenagar Union in Raipura Upazila.On the way, locals caught him at Boikanthapur area under Raipura Municipality suspecting him as a cow thief, and started beating him mercilessly, leaving dead on the spot. Four other persons, who were with Mizanur, also sustained injuries.Being informed, police recovered the body.Additional Superintend of Police (Raipura Circle) Afsan Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken after investigation.BARISHAL: A housewife was alleged killed in the city recently.The deceased was identified as Israt Jahan, 30, wife of Awlad Hossain, a resident of Jordan Road area in the city.Police, however, arrested the deceased's husband and son for interrogation in this connection.The deceased's family sources said Awlad Hossain found blood-stained body Israt in the house. She was then taken to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.Police suspect that she might have been murdered by someone.Deputy Commissioner (South) of Barishal Metropolitan Police Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken after investigation.