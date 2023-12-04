Video
Pope deplores end to Gaza truce, urges new ceasefire

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

VATICAN CITY, Dec 3: Pope Francis said Sunday that he was saddened the truce in the Gaza Strip had been broken and urged those involved in the conflict to reach a new ceasefire deal as soon as possible.

"There is so much suffering in Gaza," the pontiff said in comments from his private residence, which were read by an aide and broadcast on giant screens in Saint Peter's Square.

The 86-year-old is suffering from a lung infection that has caused breathing difficulties, and forced him to cancel a trip to Dubai to attend the international COP28 climate summit.    �AFP




